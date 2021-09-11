Columbus Regional Health suspending elective surgeries

COLUMBUS — Citing a surge in hospitalizations, Columbus Regional Hospital is canceling all elective, non-urgent surgeries and procedures as of Monday, September 13.

The hospital says a process has been determined which procedures meet criteria on a case-by-case basis.

"The suspension of non-urgent and non-emergent surgical procedures is geared toward the preservation of healthcare resources, which are at critical capacity," a statement on its website said. "The health and wellbeing of those we serve is top priority; therefore Columbus Regional Health remains committed to prioritizing those procedures and interventions that are emergent and cannot safely be delayed for the patient."

Columbus Regional Health says patients with scheduled surgeries and/or procedures will be contacted by their physician offices. Those with other questions are encouraged follow up with their physician or surgeon office directly.

IU Health and Eskenazi Health have also canceled or suspended elective procedures.