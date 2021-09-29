Community remembers, honors Hannah Crutchfield

IRVINGTON — Parents, faculty members and the community are making sure the legacy of a 7-year-old IPS student and dancer lives on.

Hannah Crutchfield died from her injuries earlier this month after being hit by a driver in front of her school, George W Julian School.

Now, the dance studio where Crutchfield danced is honoring her memory and raising money for her family.

Shamura Caruthers-Spaulding says Crutchfield was a shining star at The Basement Dance Complex just down the road from her school. She was one of the studio's first dancers.

"She was a happy little girl," Caruthers-Spaulding said. "When Hannah would come in, it was like a calm spirit coming into the studio. She never complained about stretching, she never voiced any negativity, she was just a happy little girl, always brightened up every room she was in."

The studio partnered with I 85 Promotions to make shirts with a blue heart and halo. 50% of the proceeds will go to Crutchfield's family. The shirts on sale for $20 until October 10 and are available here.

I 85 Promotions

"I wanted to do something that I could remember her, that the kids here could wear and always remember her, and we wanted to give something back to the community in regards to always remembering Hannah and her spirit," Caruthers-Spaulding said.

Dancers will wear ribbons with Crutchfield's favorite colors, pink and purple, in the studio and at competitions.

George Julian School 57 PTSA President Michelle Pleasant says the school community has been overwhelmed with the amount of love and support they've received. A PayPal account raised $27,800 for the George Julian family and the crossing guard involved in the accident.

Irvington Counseling and Irvington Wellness Center are offering pro bono services to those needing support, and community members have organized a letter writing campaign to request that Governor Eric Holcomb allocate some of the $350 million of remaining Coronavirus Relief Funds toward initiatives that will make our streets safer.

Amazon wishlists are also made for teachers and staff.

