IPS superintendent releases video following death of first grader

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson says she is devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of Hannah Crutchfield, 7.

Crutchfield, along with her mother and a school crossing guard, were hit by a driver in front of George W. Julian School on Tuesday. Crutchfield, a first grader at the school, died from her injuries.

In a video released by the district, Johnson said they're praying for a full recovery for Crutchfield's mom and the crossing guard. Counselors are also available at the school.

"I ask that you hold Hannah in your hearts and her family and everyone around her in your thoughts and prayers," Johnson said. "The death of such a young child is the worst pain any parent, any community could endure or imagine."

Johnson encouraged the community to find empathy and think about the impact of your actions on others, especially when driving.

"In everything we do, we must take care of one another. We must consider each other. We must act with love and lead with empathy, especially in these hardest of moments," she said.

