Court: IU, Purdue student suits seeking refunds can proceed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state appeals court has ruled that lawsuits filed by Indiana University and Purdue University students seeking tuition and fee refunds after both schools switched to online classes early in the COVID-19 pandemic can proceed to trial.
A three-judge panel of the appellate court ruled unanimously Thursday there’s a sufficient basis for the plaintiffs to pursue their claims that the schools failed to deliver on their contracted promises to provide an in-person learning experience.
The suits seek prorated refunds of tuition and various fees as damages. Both IU and Purdue moved to online learning in March 2020 after Indiana's governor declared COVID-19 a statewide public health emergency.
