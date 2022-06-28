Watch Now
1 critical after eastside shooting

Posted at 10:23 PM, Jun 27, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 11000 Redskin Place.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim is in critical condition, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story.

