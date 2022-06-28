1 critical after eastside shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 11000 Redskin Place.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim is in critical condition, according to IMPD.
This is a developing story.
