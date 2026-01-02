Teen dies in shooting, car crash on Indianapolis' near east side, marking city's first homicide in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old was found with fatal gunshot wounds after his vehicle crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Indianapolis' near east side, marking the city's first homicide of 2026.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of North Tuxedo Street at approximately 12:43 a.m. following reports of a personal injury accident.

When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle that had collided with a tree. Indianapolis Fire Department personnel were already on scene providing aid to the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

IFD discovered the driver had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and immediately notified IMPD.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as Lamar Dominic Miller Jr.

Anna Robbins, who lives nearby, captured video of the police response from her front door.

"Like a boom, like a cannon, like somebody hit in a car," Robbins said.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood near St. Clair Street and Tuxedo on the city's near east side.

Perry Davidson said he saw the aftermath of the incident.

"What kind of world are we living in? It's just, it's very sad," Davidson said.

The homicide comes as new data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows murders, non-fatal shootings, robberies and overall violent crime have all dropped dramatically since 2021.

Reverend Charles Harrison of the Indy Ten Point Coalition said that despite the overall crime reduction, fear remains in many neighborhoods, and the numbers may not show the whole picture.

"In many of those same neighborhoods where we saw reduction in the number of homicides and criminal homicides, people will always tell us that there were still be gunshots fired in those neighborhoods and people were traumatized and they still felt afraid," Harrison said. "If people are still feeling afraid out there, then we still have a lot of work to do."

Robbins urged people to find alternatives to gun violence.

"It's just how the child is raised and, you know, it's in the streets, it's Indianapolis, you know, we're supposed to love each other, starts at the home," Robbins said. "Stop using guns."

