Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

1 dead after shooting at northeast side apartment complex

Alsuda Homicide.jpg
WRTV
Alsuda Homicide.jpg
Posted at 7:02 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 07:02:19-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died following a shooting on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court, just before 3 a.m.

There they found a man outside an apartment building. The man died at the scene.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe, the shooting occurred after an argument, and this is an isolated incident.

There is no known threat to the public at this time and no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!