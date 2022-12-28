1 dead after shooting at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died following a shooting on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court, just before 3 a.m.

There they found a man outside an apartment building. The man died at the scene.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe, the shooting occurred after an argument, and this is an isolated incident.

There is no known threat to the public at this time and no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

