23-year-old dead after shooting Monday night on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue at about 9 p.m. When they arrived they located a person critically injured from gunshot wound(s).

At 9:47 p.m., IMPD confirmed the person died.

At the scene, officers reported the person that died was a 23-year-old male and the shooting is under investigation.

IMPD Cap. Don Weilhammer reported that those around heard a small disturbance between a group of juveniles before hearing gunshots.

"People need to learn how to solve their problems without resorting to gun violence," Weilhammer said. "Too many people are being shot in our city and this is a direct result of people resorting to guns to solve their problems."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gary Smith at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.