People We've Lost: These are the Indianapolis homicide victims of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — This city saw a record-breaking 271 homicides in 2021.

Another 10 people were killed in parts of Marion County not patrolled by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

In 2022, WRTV is again working to remember the people whose lives were lost, and the impact of their deaths on family, friends and the community.

These victims are more than numbers. They are sons and daughters. They leave behind people who loved them.

Here are their names and the details we have on how they died. With the help of their loved ones, we will show you their faces and share their stories.

If your friend or loved one is on this list, or if your life has been impacted by homicide, we'd like to hear from you. Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter at @vicryc.

January

Jan. 3

Julian Rayner, 19

Gunshot

1600 block of Fogelson Drive

What happened: Julian Rayner was shot in a car about 2 p.m. Jan. 3 on the east side in the 1600 block of Fogelson Drive, a neighborhood south of East 21st Street and North German Church Road. Raynor was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition and later died.

Disposition: Unsolved

Jan. 1

Shane Furman, 39

Gunshot

2200 block of West Walnut Street

What happened: Shane Furman was shot to death about 7:20 p.m. Jan. 1 on the west side in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street, near West Michigan Street and North Belmont Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

Jan. 1

Genaro Dominguez Hipolito, 35

Stabbing

2800 block of Madison Avenue

What happened: Genaro Dominguez Hipolito was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a south-side restaurant in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 3:15 a.m. Jan. 1. He was the first homicide victim of 2021.

Disposition: Unsolved

