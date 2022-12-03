1 dead after shooting near 38th Street and Central Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's near north side.

IMPD officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found one victim.

The person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later died.

This is a developing story.