1 dead after shooting near 38th Street and Central Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's near north side.
IMPD officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue.
Upon arrival, IMPD officers found one victim.
The person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later died.
This is a developing story.
