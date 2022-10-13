1 dead after shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.
According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of E. 33rd Street and Denny Street on the east side.
Upon arrival, officers located a person shot. They were transported to a local hospital but were eventually pronounced dead.
This is a developing story.
