Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

1 dead after shooting on east side

IMPD cruiser.jpg
WRTV Photo
Curbing crime in the Circle City
IMPD cruiser.jpg
Posted at 11:40 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 23:40:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of E. 33rd Street and Denny Street on the east side.

Upon arrival, officers located a person shot. They were transported to a local hospital but were eventually pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE