1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy

WRTV / Will Shaw
Posted at 8:51 PM, Nov 01, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 40th Street and Emerson Avenue.

There they located one person with gunshot wounds. The person was initially listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

