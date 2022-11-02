1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening.
According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 40th Street and Emerson Avenue.
There they located one person with gunshot wounds. The person was initially listed in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
