1 dead after shooting on Interstate 70 eastbound in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are at the scene of a shooting on I-70 eastbound near Post Road in Indianapolis.
According to Sgt. John Perrine, one person died inside a vehicle near the Post Road exit.
Indiana State Police are warning the public of police activity in the area for the next several hours.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations | US Marshals Service conducts initiative that leads to 60 arrests, including in Indianapolis | 11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in southwest Indiana | Grant County family seeking answers after their dog comes home spray-painted | 'Where's Lois?': Hoarder's death unearths mystery of his mother's death