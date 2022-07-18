Watch Now
1 dead after shooting on Interstate 70 eastbound in Indianapolis

Shooting occurred on eastbound I-70 near Post Road exit
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jul 18, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are at the scene of a shooting on I-70 eastbound near Post Road in Indianapolis.

According to Sgt. John Perrine, one person died inside a vehicle near the Post Road exit.

Indiana State Police are warning the public of police activity in the area for the next several hours.

This is a developing story.

