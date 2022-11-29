Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

1 dead after shooting on near northwest side

Abington.jpg
WRTV / Dave Franklin
Abington.jpg
Posted at 4:38 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 17:23:02-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s near northwest side.

According to the IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of Abington Drive in Abington Apartments near Georgetown Road and 46th Street.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

A man, suffering from gunshot wound(s) was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov

TOP STORIES: Mooresville Police hit speeds of 110mph during pursuit that ended in deadly crash | Off-duty Stinesville reserve officer arrested in alleged OWI crash | Richard Allen charged with urder in 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams | Pstudent injured by sheriff candidate's 'accidental discharge' of weapon in Indiana classroom |

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE