1 dead after shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s near northwest side.

According to the IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of Abington Drive in Abington Apartments near Georgetown Road and 46th Street.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

A man, suffering from gunshot wound(s) was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov