1 dead after shooting Sunday night near 42nd and Mitthoeffer in Indianapolis

WRTV File Photo
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jan 30, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot just after 8:30 p.m. in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North near East 42nd Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

Police found the person with at least one gunshot wound when they arrived. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in a news release.

Their person's has not been publicly released.

IMPD has not released information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

This story will be updated.

