1 dead after stabbing on southeast side: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a stabbing on the city's southeast side.
IMPD officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at about 6 p.m. on Friday in the 5800 block of E. Troy Ave.
Upon arrival, officers located a person with injuries consistent with trauma. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This is a developing story.
