1 dead after stabbing on southeast side: IMPD

Posted at 6:27 PM, Jun 24, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a stabbing on the city's southeast side.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at about 6 p.m. on Friday in the 5800 block of E. Troy Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located a person with injuries consistent with trauma. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story.

