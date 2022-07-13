Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on east side

IMPD
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Smith, Andrew
IMPD
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 18:30:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died and another is injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Indy's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue around 5 p.m. This is near East 20th Street and Emerson Avenue.

IMPD Officer William Young says both victims were found outside of a home. One victim died at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 317-327-3475 or 317-262-TIPS.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE