1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died and another is injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Indy's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue around 5 p.m. This is near East 20th Street and Emerson Avenue.

IMPD Officer William Young says both victims were found outside of a home. One victim died at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 317-327-3475 or 317-262-TIPS.