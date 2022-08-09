Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

1 dead, another possibly injured in east side shooting

Image from iOS.jpg
Photo Provided / IMPD
IMPD responded to a report of a person shot about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue.
Image from iOS.jpg
Posted at 7:05 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 19:36:12-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting Tuesday on the east side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue. That is near Emerson Avenue and 36th Street.

Officers a person with gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after, a person walked into Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis with a gunshot wound. They are awake and breathing according to police.

IMPD is investigating whether or not the two incidents are related.

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!