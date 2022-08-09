1 dead, another possibly injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting Tuesday on the east side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.
IMPD responded to a report of a person shot about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue. That is near Emerson Avenue and 36th Street.
Officers a person with gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Soon after, a person walked into Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis with a gunshot wound. They are awake and breathing according to police.
IMPD is investigating whether or not the two incidents are related.
