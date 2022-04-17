1 dead, six shot in Indianapolis from Saturday night into Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple shootings Saturday night and into Sunday morning left one person dead and six others injured, according to information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Below is a summary of each shooting.

Saturday, April 16

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers found a victim in the 1500 block of E. 38th Street. No condition was available.

Around 9 p.m., a person walked into Eskenazi Hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. They were in stable condition, according to IMPD.

Around 11 p.m., a victim was found shot in the 1000 block of W 34th Street. Police say the victim was in stable condition.

Sunday, April 17

A person was found shot around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Troy and Madison Avenues on the south side. IMPD says they were later pronounced dead. No information about the victim or what led up to the shooting has been released.

Also early Sunday morning, police responded to Eskenazi Hospital and the 5000 block of Kebil Court on reports of people shot. One victim was found at each location and IMPD says both were in stable condition.