1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Wednesday on the city's southeast side, police say.

The victim who was killed was pronounced dead after being checked into a local hospital, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer William Young.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. to the 5100 block of Emerson Village Lane. One victim was found shot there, and a second was later checked into a local hospital for their injuries.

Both people were reported to be awake and breathing, Young said.

Young later said the third victim was checked into a separate hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Additional details have not yet been made available.

This is a developing story.