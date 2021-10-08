1 man killed in shooting on Eugene Street on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after he was shot late Thursday on the north side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot just after 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Eugene Street.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to an area hospital in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The man's identity has not been released. Police have not provided information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact IMPD Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office by phone at 317-327-3475, by email at Michael.Wright@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

RELATED | 2021 Indianapolis Homicide Map | Breaking down the staggering number of homicides in Marion County | These are the people we've lost to violence in 2021