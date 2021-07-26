1 person killed in shooting on McFarland Court on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Monday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 8000 block of McFarland Court near Stop 11 Road before 4 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition, but IMPD public information officer William Young said they later died.

The victim's name has not been released. Information about a possible suspect and what led to the shooting was not available.

Anyone with information about this investigation are asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.