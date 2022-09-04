Watch Now
1 person in critical condition after Sunday shooting on city's south side

Posted at 6:44 PM, Sep 04, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday evening on the city's south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 8100 block of South Delaware Street. This is near East Meridian School Road.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

