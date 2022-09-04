1 person in critical condition after Sunday shooting on city's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday evening on the city's south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 8100 block of South Delaware Street. This is near East Meridian School Road.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story.
