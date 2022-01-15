1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two others are seriously wounded after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the city's north side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot just after 2 p.m. in the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in a press release that medics pronounced one person dead, while another victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

A third person was also hospitalized in serious condition with a gunshot wound, but police are attempting to determine if they are connected to the Kinnear Avenue shooting, Foley said.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

The identity of the person killed has not been publicly released.

This story will be updated.