13-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old has been charged with murder and burglary in the death of an Indianapolis woman who was fatally shot during an apparent home invasion earlier this month, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges announced Tuesday were filed in the Juvenile Division of Marion County Superior Court.

The teenager, who has not been publicly identified, allegedly shot and killed 69-year-old Antonia Reiner around 5 a.m. Oct. 10 inside her home in the 1200 block of Windsor Street.

Medics transported Reiner in critical condition to an area hospital where she later died.

Police arrested the juvenile later in the day on Oct. 10, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

