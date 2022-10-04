13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night.

Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg.

Police say he is in stable condition and police are "actively following up on multiple leads."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.