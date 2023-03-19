15-year-old arrested in connection to shooting another teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with shooting another teenager Sunday morning.

Right after midnight, IMPD responded to a shooting at a residence in a West Edgewood neighborhood on Indy’s south side.

A juvenile was found by police with gunshot wounds and was reported to be in critical condition.

According to IMPD, detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect for his alleged role in the incident.

The suspect was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a firearm and aggravated battery.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

IMPD has not given an update on the victim’s condition or what led up to the incident.