NOBLESVILLE — An 18-year-old man has died after being shot on July 2 in Noblesville.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the 21000 block of Overdorf Road.

Christopher Stumpf, 18, was found with gunshot wounds. He eventually died at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Stumpf suffered a single gunshot wound to the back while seated in the front passenger seat of a car in a driveway.