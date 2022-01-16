18-year-old woman dies after shooting on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old woman died at the hospital Sunday morning after she was shot at an apartment complex on the city’s southeast side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at about 1:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Creek Way, just south of East Hanna Avenue.

Police found the teenager and medics transported her to a local hospital where she died a few hours later, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in a news release.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.