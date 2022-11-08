19-year-old arrested after woman killed, another injured in Muncie shooting

MUNCIE — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting last week that left one woman dead and another injured, police say.

The 19-year-old suspect was taken into the custody of Muncie police Tuesday on suspicion of murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

He's accused of killing Joanie Elaine Webb, 43, and wounding a 37-year-old woman when he opened fire Friday near the intersection of South Madison and East First streets.

Officers found both women shot while they responded about 4:40 p.m. to the 800 block of South Monroe Street for a report of shots fired. The women were then transported to a local hospital, where Webb was pronounced dead.

Police described the other woman's condition as "stable."

Investigators believe neither woman was an intended target and were instead "innocent bystanders."

Initially, police said several people may have information on the shooting but were not cooperating with investigators.

WRTV will not name the suspect unless formal charges are filed.

The police department asked that anyone with more information contact its detectives at 765-747-4867.