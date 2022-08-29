Watch Now
19-year-old dies after weekend shooting on Indy's north side

Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 29, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after being shot over the weekend on Indianapolis' north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 7100 block of Michigan Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The Marion County Coroner has identified the victim as Tyrese LaMont Temple, 19.

IMPD says they have not made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.  You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

