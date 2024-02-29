Watch Now
19-year-old found guilty of involvement in 2023 shooting at Castleton Square Mall

castleton mall feb 2023 shooting
WRTV
Posted at 3:48 PM, Feb 29, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of his role in a Feb. 2023 shooting at Castleton Square Mall.

Curtis Wilson, 19, was convicted of two counts of Criminal Recklessness, a Level 5 Felony.

On Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the mall, located at 6020 E. 82nd St., on reports of shots fired and a person shot at 3:30 p.m.

IMPD says Wilson and a group of friends were at the mall when they encountered another group they had previous disagreements with.

When the two groups passed each other, IMPD says Wilson grabbed a firearm from his brother’s hip and chased the group out of the mall, where a shootout occurred.

Wilson was shot in the leg during the incident. No one else was injured.

The mall was placed on a lockdown as a result of the shooting.

“We will not tolerate young people acting recklessly and endangering others in public — especially when there are firearms involved,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “We are lucky that no one else was injured during this incident. I am thankful for the quick action of law enforcement and the businesses and witnesses that aided in this successful prosecution.”

Wilson will be sentenced on March 28, 2024.

