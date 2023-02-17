One person shot inside foyer area at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and injured just inside Castleton Square Mall Friday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the call around 3 p.m. in a foyer area.

IMPD Officer William Young says mall security staff were able to give medical attention to the victim, a male, before first responders arrived.

An exact age for the victim has not been determined, but Young says he is awake and breathing.

"I just want my kid out of there. That's it; I just want my son. I don't care about anything else. I just want to make sure he was safe," Travis Wiley told WRTV.

Wiley's son was going to work inside the mall and saw lots of police tape.. He texted his dad telling him about the shooting and saying he needed him to come get him.

"This is terrible. At this point I feel like he can go work somewhere else. I'll do some online shopping, I just don't want my kid up here anymore, because it's not even safe to shop and do regular shopping anymore," Wiley said.

Detectives are currently speaking to multiple persons of interest.

The mall will be closed throughout the rest of Friday and there will be a police presence Friday night and throughout the weekend.

Police do not believe there is an immediate threat or that any employees were injured due to the shots.

Police say a tourniquet was used on the victim.

Daniel Franya was at AMC watching Antman. He walked outside and saw a large police presence around 4 p.m.

"All the workers [were] standing in the lobby and we see all these cop cars- there's like 20 of them. [The] first thing that popped in my head was honestly a shooting, probably."

"We're seeing what a lot of us see. There's a lot of crime, a lot of theft. There have been shootings. It's not a safe place to go," Rebecca Beauchamp said.

BREAKING: large police presence at Castleton Square Mall. IMPD says a person was shot. Here’s a look at the scene right now.@we tv pic.twitter.com/0omErlI1G7 — Nico Pennisi (@nicopennisitv) February 17, 2023

IMPD officers are on scene of a report of a single person shot at Castleton Square Mall. Officers used a tourniquet on the victim for first aid. The suspect is no longer on scene. A PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/WRnL31EM8k — IMPD (@IMPDnews) February 17, 2023

Last month, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed and a man was injured after a shooting outside the mall.

Provided by family Michael Mason Jr.

In July of 2021, one person was shot inside the mall. Right before Christmas, on Dec. 23, shots were fired outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Greenwood Park Mall.

After the mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in July, WRTV Investigates Rachael Wilkerson looked into what a 'No Weapon' policy at malls and other businesses means legally.

WRTV reporters Adam Schumes and Nico Pennisi contributed to this story.