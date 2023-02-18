18-year-old arrested for involvement in shooting at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested an 18-year-old man for his involvement in the shooting at Castleton Square Mall Friday.

The 18-year-old man was shot during the shooting yesterday and treated with a tourquinet before being transported to a hospital in stable condition.

WRTV

Early Saturday morning, police say the man is now at the Adult Detention Center as detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

This arrest is merely an accusation, police say, as they continue to identify other people involved.

Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident between two groups after a dispute occurred between them.

IMPD told WRTV Friday night that mall security did take possession of a gun and are providing surveillance video to help with the investigation.

They said they will have an increased presence at the mall throughout the weekend.

This shooting comes a month after 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed and a man was injured after a shooting outside the mall.

Provided by family Michael Mason Jr.

Indianapolis residents told WRTV Friday that they are growing weary of their safety at the mall.

"We're seeing what a lot of us see. There's a lot of crime, a lot of theft. There have been shootings. It's not a safe place to go," Rebecca Beauchamp said.

A person was also shot inside the mall in July of 2021.

Right before Christmas, on Dec. 23, shots were fired outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Greenwood Park Mall.

