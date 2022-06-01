2 doctors to evaluate teen charged with killing 6-year-old girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial.
St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued the ruling Tuesday after attorneys representing the youth sought to have him declared legally insane at the time of the March 2021 slaying of Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
The South Bend Tribune reports two doctors from the Kokomo area will evaluate the youth and submit their findings to the court. The boy is currently in custody at a youth center in Kokomo.
TOP STORIES: Boaters find massive snake in Brookville Lake | Lawrence North freshman, 15, who died at sports practice identified | 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67 | Cause of death released for young boy found dead in suitcase in rural Washington Co. | Officials explain how gunman entered Texas classroom, killing 19 students, 2 teachers