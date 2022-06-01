Watch
2 doctors to evaluate teen charged with killing 6-year-old girl

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Posted at 10:19 PM, May 31, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial.

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued the ruling Tuesday after attorneys representing the youth sought to have him declared legally insane at the time of the March 2021 slaying of Grace Ross of New Carlisle.

The South Bend Tribune reports two doctors from the Kokomo area will evaluate the youth and submit their findings to the court. The boy is currently in custody at a youth center in Kokomo.

