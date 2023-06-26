2 Indy men arrested for participation in multiple east side robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis men have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies and home invasions.

According to police, robbery detectives began investigating a series of armed robberies on the east side of Indianapolis.

With a variety of investigation techniques, detectives were able to tie the robberies to a single blue Jeep Liberty.

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, robbery detectives, the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics Team, located the jeep in the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace.

Simultaneously, officers in the area were notified of a report of a delayed attempted robbery that took place in the 5300 block of Ruskin Place West, a nearby neighborhood.

20-year-old Antonio Haynes and 25-year-old Amari Evans were found on foot in the vicinity of the attempted robbery and when approached they fled.

They were quickly detained, according to IMPD and were found to be in possession of a handgun.

The duo are believed to be part in at least six robberies.