3 shot, 2 dead within 2 hours in Indianapolis Friday afternoon

Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after they were shot in separate incidents less than two hours apart, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene on the east side.

They learned a male and a female were shot at a different location but stopped in the 5100 block of East. 38th Street. The man was transported to the hospital but died. The woman is alive.

Just before 5 p.m., one person was shot in the 2400 block of Wheeler Street. That person died at the scene, according to IMPD.

WRTV is working to learn more information on both shootings and possible suspect information.

This story will be updated.

