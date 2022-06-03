2 Lawrence County jailers criminally charged after separate Indiana State Police investigations

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Two former Lawrence County Jail supervisors have been charged with crimes — one with assisting a criminal and the other with domestic battery — in connection with two separate investigations.

Michael L. Haag, 55, of Bedford, is accused of failing to report the whereabouts of and failing to assist law enforcement in the arrest of a wanted criminal, according to Indiana State Police.

State police began their investigation on March 19. After executing search warrants, electronic evidence was gathered which corroborated the allegations. Haag was then summoned to appear in court on a single count of assisting a criminal, a level 6 felony.

An initial court appearance was scheduled for June 14 on his behalf.

Dustin Allen, 46, of Mitchell, was also summoned on allegations of domestic battery.

State police began their investigation in April after a 911 call was laced from Allen's home. ISP investigated the incident due to a conflict of interest.

An investigation found Allen "did knowingly touch another person in a rude, insolent or angry manner as defined by Indiana Code" while employed as a jail supervisor.

Allen was summoned Thursday to appear in court on one count of domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 16 on his behalf.

WRTV has reached request copies of the affidavits for probable cause for both men's arrests.