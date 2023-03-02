2 men arrested in connection to decade old homicide

KOKOMO — Kokomo police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that occurred a decade ago.

21-year-old Destiny Pittman was shot and killed on James Drive in 2013.

According to police documents, investigators with the Kokomo Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man in Kentucky on March 2. Two hours later, a 36-year-old man was also arrested in Kokomo.

Both of the men are facing murder and robbery resulting in bodily injury charges.

WRTV will not name the arrested individuals until formal charges are filed.

Contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017 with any additional information about this case.