2 men shot in Richmond during argument, police say

Victims' injuries considered non-life-threatening
Posted at 6:26 AM, Nov 07, 2022
RICHMOND — Two men were shot during an argument late Sunday in Richmond, police say.

One of the men is 34 years old and was shot in his hand while the other is 54 and was shot in his upper leg, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Richmond officers found both men wounded while responding to the 1200 block of North D Street for a report of a shooting. This is near the intersection of North 12th and North D streets.

The men were then transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

Police received a description of two possible suspects — both Black males — one wearing a tan top and dark pants, and the other wearing a black top and white shorts. They were both described as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Richmond police asked anyone with more information to call them at 765-983-7247.

