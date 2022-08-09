2 people arrested after torturing and killing a dog, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with an investigation after two adults were arrested for torturing and killing a dog.

The Pit Bull Terrier named Deron had been adopted from Indianapolis Animal Care Services, the city's animal shelter.

Deron, age 2, came into the IACS on June 29 as an owner surrender, according to a source.

On August 6, officers arrested two people after the incident happened on the east side of Indy.

WRTV is not naming the individuals because Marion County prosecutors have not yet filed formal criminal charges against the suspects.

The Chief Communications Officer of Indianapolis Animal Care Services Brandi Paul released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken over this situation, and we are supporting IMPD with their investigation. Our staff and volunteers are truly invested in the care and well-being of all of our animals. It is always our goal that when animals are adopted they go to loving forever homes. Prior to any animal leaving our building staff checks each adopter or foster to see if they have a history of animal-related violations, the party (or parties) involved in this situation did not have a history with ACS.”

This is a developing story.