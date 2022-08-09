Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

2 people arrested after torturing and killing a dog, police say

deron.png
Photo Provided / Indianapolis Animal Care Services
deron.png
Posted at 6:19 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 18:32:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with an investigation after two adults were arrested for torturing and killing a dog.

The Pit Bull Terrier named Deron had been adopted from Indianapolis Animal Care Services, the city's animal shelter.

Deron, age 2, came into the IACS on June 29 as an owner surrender, according to a source.

On August 6, officers arrested two people after the incident happened on the east side of Indy.

WRTV is not naming the individuals because Marion County prosecutors have not yet filed formal criminal charges against the suspects.

The Chief Communications Officer of Indianapolis Animal Care Services Brandi Paul released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken over this situation, and we are supporting IMPD with their investigation. Our staff and volunteers are truly invested in the care and well-being of all of our animals. It is always our goal that when animals are adopted they go to loving forever homes. Prior to any animal leaving our building staff checks each adopter or foster to see if they have a history of animal-related violations, the party (or parties) involved in this situation did not have a history with ACS.”

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!