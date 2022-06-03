Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

2 people arrested in shooting near Indianapolis' Canal Walk that injured 4

canal shooting
Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
Indianapolis police have released this photo of the Canal Walk in downtown Indianapolis. They're asking anyone with more information to contact Detective Ronald Clayton at Ronald.Clayton@indy.gov.
canal shooting
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 14:48:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month near the downtown Canal Walk that injured four people.

The 19-year-old and 22-year-old suspects are in custody on preliminary charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery on a person with injury, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a license, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two other people involved in the shooting, aged 15 and 18, were arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.

"Detectives expect further arrests to be made," the agency said in a news release.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. May 11 to the 300 block of West North Street for the shooting. When they arrived, they found four women aged 18, 23, 24, and a girl aged 17 suffering from gunshot wounds.

Department officials have said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups who knew each other. They all were not from the Downtown area, but other parts of the city and surrounding areas.

Officers were working overtime and patrolling in the area when the shooting happened.

TOP STORIES: Boaters find massive snake in Brookville Lake | Lawrence North freshman, 15, who died at sports practice identified | 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67 | Cause of death released for young boy found dead in suitcase in rural Washington Co. | Officials explain how gunman entered Texas classroom, killing 19 students, 2 teachers

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!