2 people arrested in shooting near Indianapolis' Canal Walk that injured 4

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month near the downtown Canal Walk that injured four people.

The 19-year-old and 22-year-old suspects are in custody on preliminary charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery on a person with injury, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a license, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two other people involved in the shooting, aged 15 and 18, were arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.

"Detectives expect further arrests to be made," the agency said in a news release.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. May 11 to the 300 block of West North Street for the shooting. When they arrived, they found four women aged 18, 23, 24, and a girl aged 17 suffering from gunshot wounds.

Department officials have said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups who knew each other. They all were not from the Downtown area, but other parts of the city and surrounding areas.

Officers were working overtime and patrolling in the area when the shooting happened.