INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after they were found fatally shot late Monday near Dubarry Park on the city's east side, police say.

Officers responded about 9:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 8700 block of East 35th Street, said IMPD Officer William Young.

There, they found two victims shot. They were later pronounced dead, Young said.

Police cars could be seen surrounding the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.