2 people found shot to death outside Morgan County home

MORGAN COUNTY — Two people were found shot to death Sunday afternoon at a home just outside Camby, police say.

Morgan County Sheriff's deputies found the male and female outside the home while responding about 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of East Landersdale Road for a report of shots fired, according to the sheriff's office.

This is near the intersection of County Road 1300 North and North Cox Road.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities haven't released their identities.

Investigators believe that the shooting was "an isolated incident" and that there is no existing threat to the public.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with more information contact Detective Sgt. Mark Anderson at 765-342-5544.