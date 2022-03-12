2 people in car shot while pulling into Lawrence apartment complex, police say

LAWRENCE — Two people were taken to a hospital after they were shot near an entrance to an apartment complex late Friday on Lawrence's southern end.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Queensmead Place as they were in a car pulling into Canterbury House Apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.

Someone opened fire on the vehicle and struck two occupants, which prompted the person behind the wheel to drive in the other direction across North Franklin Road.

The victims were found nearby in the area of North Franklin Road and Harrison Drive and were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The front door of a Dairy Queen in the 4800 block of North Franklin Road was shattered, possibly as a result of a stray bullet, Woodruff said.

No description of a suspect was provided to police. The victims' ages were not immediately available.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story.