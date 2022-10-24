Watch Now
2 people shot, killed near 38th and Meridian on Indianapolis' north side

Posted at 6:13 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 06:42:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot to death early Monday on the city's north side, police say.

Officers found both people sometime before 5:15 a.m. while responding to the 3700 block of North Meridian Street for a report of a person shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That's near the intersection of North Meridian and 38th streets, a little east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Both people were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't provided additional details.

Anyone with additional information may contact IMPD's homicide office at 317-327-3475. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

