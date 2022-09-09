Watch Now
2 shot, 1 critical after shooting near busy north side intersection

Posted at 10:26 PM, Sep 08, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot and one person is in critical condition following a shooting at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and 38th Street on the north side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area, where they located two people suffering from gunshot wound(s).

This story will be updated.

