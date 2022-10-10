2 juveniles wounded in drive-by shooting on Lawrence's southwest side

LAWRENCE — Two juveniles were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday in a residential area on the southwest side of Lawrence, police say.

Officers found the victims while responding about 9:40 a.m. to the 4800 block of North Hartman Drive, according to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff. This is close to where North Hartman Drive intersects with East 47th Street.

One of the victims was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the shoulder. Woodruff said the victims' conditions are considered "serious but stable." They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"This is likely a contained event with no danger to the public," a news release from the Lawrence Police Department states.

Investigators say whoever was driving the vehicle shots were fired from may have driven east.

Police haven't released additional details.