2 teens arrested following pursuit with ISP on Interstate 465

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teens were arrested on Tuesday after police officers tried to recover a stolen car and found six guns with a backpack full of ammunition inside.

Around 10:30 a.m., ISP troopers attempted to pull over a black Hyundai Sonata that was reportedly stolen in the area of 43rd St. and Shadeland Ave.

The driver fled, leading troopers on a chase down Interstate 465 southbound. While exiting at Brookville Rd., the driver lost control and crashed along the highway.

Officers following the chase in a helicopter saw two people run from the scene. They were able to locate the suspects shortly after.

Indiana State Police K9 Apache arrived at the scene with his handler and did a search of the vehicle. K9 Apache was able to locate six guns, two of which were loaded, a backpack containing ammunition and a projectile launcher.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as a 17-year-old and the passenger was a 14-year-old run away.

Both suspects were arrested and are being held in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.