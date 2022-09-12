3 killed in 3 separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were killed in three separate shootings between Sunday night and Monday morning across Indianapolis, according to police.

The first happened about 8 p.m. Sunday at a restaurant on the city's northwest side.

Officers found a man wounded outside the El Pastorcito Mexican restaurant while they responded about 8 p.m. to the 7800 block of North Michigan Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near the intersection of North Michigan Road and West 79th Street.

WRTV/Dave Marren

The man was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another person was found injured at the scene, but they were not shot, according to police.

Investigators believe some kind of disturbance inside the restaurant led to the shooting.

Detective Jesus Soria Jr. is investigating and can be reached at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov.

WRTV/Dave Marren

Then, about 11 p.m., a woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting on the north side.

It happened at or near the intersection of East 34th Street and Brouse Avenue.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital.

Detective Michael McWhorter is investigating and can be reached at Michael.McWhorter@indy.gov.

On Monday morning, a man was killed in a shooting on the city's east side.

Officers found the man in the street when they responded about 12:50 a.m. to East 18th Street and Dequincy Street for a report of shots fired, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler

The victims' identities were not made available.

Detective Steven Gray is investigating and can be reached at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Anyone with more information may contact detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).